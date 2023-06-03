Bengals’ Sam Hubbard sets lofty goal for 2023

Cincinnati Bengals wide reciever Ja’Marr Chase recently made it clear he was hunting for more team records in 2023.

While defensive end Sam Hubbard doesn’t sound like a guy necessarily aiming for the record books, he’s got some lofty goals of his own going into the 2023 season.

“I got double-digits in ’21 including playoffs, but I want regular-season double-digits,” Hubbard said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com “I’ve been close. Last year I was on pace before I tore my calf … with (four) games to go and slowed me up.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Granted, Hubbard also stressed he wanted to keep being one of the NFL’s best run-defending edges, too. But the flashier stats would be more of a visual representation of the further improved offseason work he’s putting into his body and preparation.

Aiding Hubbard’s pursuit? He says this offseason is the best he’s felt in a long time, with one goal still trumping everything else — a Super Bowl win.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Ted Karras reveals difference between Bengals and Patriots, Bill Belichick Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase projected to win Offensive Player of the Year Two Bengals ranked in top 25 players under 25

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire