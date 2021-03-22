Bengals pass on Penei Sewell in new mock draft after free-agent flurry

With NFL free agency’s first week in the books, mock drafts suggesting what the Cincinnati Bengals could do are starting to trickle out.

And with Riley Reiff on board to play right tackle, those mocks would seem to have more freedom than ever to go away from Penei Sewell at fifth overall.

One of them does just that — and secures the Bengals Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw instead.

Emory Hunt of CBS Sports wrote the why: “I believe Darrisaw is the best tackle in the draft class, and he would almost immediately help strengthen the Bengals offensive line in front of Joe Burrow.”

Darrisaw or Rashawn Slater over Sewell isn’t the most outlandish idea anymore as more analysts break into the film and grade players. Really, the Bengals can’t go wrong with any of the three — though where they play the rookie in year one now that Reiff is in town is hard to say.

Perhaps more interesting is whether the Bengals should take a tight end like Kyle Pitts or a wideout like Ja’Marr Chase. In the above mock, Chase comes off the board at No. 3 and the Bengals ultimately pass on Pitts and Sewell.

Given the need to protect Joe Burrow, a safe presumption is the Bengals still lean into one of the three top linemen, either at five or after a trade down.

List