Bengals right tackle La'el Collins (back) returned to a full practice Wednesday, and the team lists him as questionable for Thursday Night Football.

Collins likely will have to manage his back the rest of the season.

He initially injured it ahead of training camp, and the Bengals estimated him a non-participant in Monday and Tuesday’s on-field work.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) also had a full practice and is questionable.

Defensive tackle DJ Reader (knee) and tight end Drew Sample (knee) are the only players on the team who didn’t have a full practice Thursday. Reader and Sample won’t play against the Dolphins.

Running back Joe Mixon (ankle), receiver Tee Higgins (toe), cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) were among those off the injury report. They are good to go.

Bengals list La’el Collins as questionable for Thursday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk