Bengals say Joe Burrow isn’t on pitch count as injury comeback continues

If it wasn’t obvious by some of the highlights coming out of practice already, the Cincinnati Bengals have confirmed that Joe Burrow isn’t on a pitch count at practices this spring.

In fact, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher dismissed the idea of a pitch count and said that the “rehab” portion of Burrow’s comeback is built into the on-field regiment.

“We designed the whole thing to stay within the constraints of where the medical people think he should be and where he wants to be right now,” Pitcher said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Nobody is sitting there with a special pitch counter. But we’ve been smart how we put it together.”

Pitch count or not, Burrow’s surgically repaired wrist has looked great on all types of passes, be it deep connections with rookie Jermaine Burton or a very revealing first completion to a big (new) name.

Burrow has remained on the expected comeback pace since his season ended last year, so the projected throwing this spring has now come to fruition. That should lead to a full summer of work before the season, too.

