Look: More Bengals practice highlights, including Joe Burrow, Jermaine Burton

The practice highlights for the Cincinnati Bengals just keep coming.

Monday, it was all about Joe Burrow working closely with and linking up with rookie wideout Jermaine Burton.

Tuesday, it’s about more of the same, plus some general footage captured by people on hand, from walkups to otherwise.

Of note — as always this spring and summer — is the status of Burrow himself, who continues to look great in the highlights while making all sorts of throws over the field on that surgically repaired wrist.

Here’s a sampling of the highlights, courtesy of the team’s official social media accounts and others:

Training Camp Teaser: Tuesday's Bengals Phase 2 workout in the heat pic.twitter.com/PEqXuyJMMb — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) May 21, 2024

