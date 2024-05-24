Who Joe Burrow’s first practice pass went to says quite a bit

This could be a sign of things to come for the Cincinnati Bengals — it was new tight end Mike Gesicki who caught the first pass from Joe Burrow of practice open to media this summer.

There’s plenty of proof that the Bengals’ offense will change in a big way in 2024.

But how about this? As chronicled by the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith, it was Gesicki out of a two-tight end set reeling in a deep pass after a play-action from under center:

During the first practice open to the media this summer, Burrow’s first completed pass was an under center play action deep ball out of a two tight end set to Mike Gesicki. The Bengals made personnel moves during the offseason that give them the ability to lean further into some scheme changes.

Gesicki is one option for the Bengals in the slot next year and in-line, too, as the offense looks to get more varied and unpredictable.

One year ago, the plan was clearly for more under-center looks before Burrow’s calf injury stalled, well, installs. So the fact the first big pass of the first open practice featured these elements — and a name like Gesicki — would certainly seem to hint at where things are going and what fans will see a lot of this summer.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire