Bengals invite another QB to rookie minicamp

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to quietly add talent to the roster ahead of the team’s rookie minicamp that starts on May 14.

Quarterback Eric Dungey is the latest addition, something he announced on social media this week.

Dungey was an undrafted free agent in 2019 who spent time on Cleveland’s practice squad. Over four years at Syracuse, he threw 58 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions, rushing for 35 more scores.

He’ll join Brandon Allen, Kyle Shurmur and undrafted rookie Collin Hill on the depth chart behind Joe Burrow and get a chance to sling it to No. 5 pick Ja’Marr Chase at rookie minicamp.

Hill, by the way, was one of 10 undrafted free agents the team reportedly added right after the draft concluded.

I will not be playing this Friday in @TheSpringLeague as I have been invited to the @Bengals Mini Camp. Thankful for the opportunity and ready to get to work. — Eric Dungey (@EricDungey) May 6, 2021

