Bengals investing over $100M for stadium improvements

The Cincinnati Bengals will be making upgrades to Paycor Stadium.

The team announced on Tuesday that it would be making a “significant private investment” of $100 to $120 million to upgrade the stadium.

>> Driver learns sentence for causing deadly school bus crash in Clark County

The projects will be aimed at fan-facing areas that include updated video and audio systems, renovations to suites and club lounges, concession upgrades, and beautification projects.

“We are lucky to have a great stadium and we are proud to invest in this great asset to help make it a best-in-class facility,” Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said. “We love our fans and can think of no better way to celebrate our 25th season in Paycor Stadium than to announce these major improvements that will make the gameday experience even better.”

Construction is expected to run through 2026.