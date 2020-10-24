Bengals host one player on tryout ahead of Week 7 vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals worked out a cornerback ahead of their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Bengals hosted corner Jalen Davis on a tryout basis this week.

Davis, 24, was an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Utah State and latched on with the Miami Dolphins before getting cut in August of 2019. He then spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals on the practice squad and active roster before getting cut on October 20.

The Bengals doing some future-minded work on cornerback right now makes sense with Trae Waynes still on the shelf and top corner William Jackson out for Week 7 with a concussion.

Given that Jackson’s injury has a non-linear recovery and he could be out any amount of time, the Bengals are likely to nab a corner like Davis if they add anything at all to the practice squad in the coming weeks.