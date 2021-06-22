Bengals free-agent target Trai Turner ready to find a new team

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t seem like a team in a hurry to add more outside free agents before training camp.

But that could always change, especially with names like Trai Turner out there.

The veteran offensive lineman linked up with SiriusXM NFL Radio and said he’s 100 percent ready for next year — and his next team:

“I’m back at 100 percent. Last year was a rough season for me with injuries and just overall COVID. You go through things and situations arise, but you work through it and you get through it. So, I’m feeling good. I’m just ready to come back and have a phenomenal season.”

Turner, still just 28, has been up and down over the last few seasons and would be, if nothing else, smart competition for the Bengals to bring aboard at one of the guard spots.

In the past, conflicting reports debated whether the Bengals had actually had contact with Turner. That didn’t stop Bengals fans — Turner gave fans a shout-out for their recruiting efforts earlier this offseason.

If nothing else, Turner is a name to keep in mind should something befall one of the guys competing at the guard spots during training camp.

