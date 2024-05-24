How Bengals compare vs. AFC North in terms of rest on schedule

The Cincinnati Bengals suffering a setback when it comes to measured “rest” on the 2024 NFL schedule has already been pretty well examined by this point.

What’s interesting, though, is seeing how the Bengals compare in this area to some of their AFC North rivals.

That’s especially the case when, as pointed out by Warren Sharp, the Baltimore Ravens rank better than the rest of the league in this metric.

While those Ravens stand at +16 in the metric, the Bengals are all the way down the board at minus-two.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland are between the two extremes at +2.

A look at the rankings:

NFL 2024 Net Rest Edges net rest = total days of extra rest vs a team's opponents over the course of the season +16: BAL

+15

+14

+13

+12: NE, MIN, PHI

+11

+10

+9

+8: GB

+7: HOU

+6: TEN

+5: CHI, NYJ, BUF, ATL, KC

+4: JAX

+3: CAR

+2: PIT, CLE, DAL

+1

0: LV, NYG

-1: DET, LAR

-2:… https://t.co/LQK41BB1Ns — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 20, 2024

The unique challenges the NFL has presented the Bengals with the schedule doesn’t mean the season is a concerning one by any means, but it is worth examining at this point of the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire