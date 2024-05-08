Bengals asked DJ Turner about team’s 2 Michigan draft picks

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t hesitate to ask cornerback DJ Turner about a couple of guys from his Michigan playing days before the 2024 NFL draft.

As it turns out, the Bengals got intel on both second-round pick Kris Jenkins and fourth-round tight end Erick All.

All, a big-upside tight end despite his medical history, was Turner’s teammate with the Wolverines before transferring to Iowa.

According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Turner had high praise for Jenkins’ leadership, but also wasn’t shocked to find out that All was working out when the Bengals called him during the draft itself.

“That’s such an Erick All (thing),” Turner said. “He’s one of the hardest working dudes I ever met … He was a captain of our team and was a first-round tight end. We always said that.”

It isn’t uncommon for the team to ask current players about incoming rookies, so this doesn’t come as a shock. But someone like Turner signing off on both guys, or so to speak, is a notable part of the process again for roster construction during the Zac Taylor era.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire