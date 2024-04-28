Bengals add six players on final day of NFL Draft in Detroit

DETROIT (WCMH) — A duo from Ole Miss and an Ohio native headlined the final picks for the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at the NFL Draft.

In the fourth round, the Bengals selected Fairfield, Ohio native Erick All as the 115th overall pick. The Iowa tight end led the team with 299 receiving yards and three touchdowns in seven games he started before missing the second half of the season with a torn ACL.

In the fifth round, Cincinnati added cornerback Josh Newton from TCU as the 149th overall pick. After spending three seasons at Louisiana-Monroe, Newton transferred to the Horned Frogs for his final two years. In 2023, he led the team with eight pass breakups and started all 12 games.

In the sixth round, the Bengals chose tight end Tanner McLachlan from Arizona as the 194th overall pick. The Alberta, Canada native played in all 13 games last season and set a school record for most receptions by a tight end with 79.

Cincinnati then made back-to-back selections from Mississippi, starting with defensive end Cedric Johnson in the sixth round (214th overall) followed by defensive back Daijahn Anthony in the seventh round (224th overall). The Bengals concluded their draft choices by picking up center Matt Lee from Miami as the 237th overall pick.

