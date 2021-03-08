Belle Briede credits Stanford's 'mentality' after grinding out a 2-1 victory over Colorado

Pac-12 Networks' Troy Clardy speaks with senior midfielder Belle Briede following No. 23 Stanford women's soccer 2-1 victory over Colorado on Sunday, Mar. 7 on the Farm. Stanford improves to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference with the win.

Recommended Stories