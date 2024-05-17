Bellator Champions Series results: Cedric Doumbe makes quick work of Jaleel Willis to set up Anthony Pettis showdown

Cedric Doumbe walked out to the cage with a vacuum and cleaned the floor to remind everyone that his first MMA defeat was a fluke. Then he went out and proved just that.

Doumbe made quick work of Jaleel Willis on Friday at Bellator Champions Series: Paris, winning by TKO with a flurry of punches at the 3:33 mark of Round 1. The finish sequence came when Doumbe instigated a furious exchange between the two men and landed a right hook that dropped Willis, causing him to cover up on the canvas. From there, Doumbe swarmed him with a flurry of punches that forced referee Mike Beltran to stop the fight, sending the French fans at Accor Arena into a frenzy.

Afterward, Doumbe (6-1) and Willis (16-6), who had a heated and physical faceoff at the ceremonial weigh-ins, embraced each other with a hug. Doumble said Willis had a good game plan, but he figured it out as the fight wore on.

Doumbe’s victory surely erased memories of a controversial defeat in his previous bout, which was caused by a splinter in the cage. The win also sets up a showdown with former UFC and WEC champion Anthony Pettis, who was sitting cageside and entered the cage for a faceoff.

“I loved it, bro,” Pettis said of Doumbe’s performance. “I wanna fight him here in Paris. Pete (Murray), let’s set it up here.”

Doumbe’s reaction? “This guy must be crazy,” he said.

