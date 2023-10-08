Bellator 300 video: Cris Cyborg dominates, TKOs Cat Zingano in first round to retain title
SAN DIEGO – Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made it look easy.
Cyborg (27-2 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) defended her title in dominant fashion Saturday night at Bellator 300 where she beat Cat Zingano (14-5 MMA, 4-1 BMMA) by first-round TKO, sending the Pechanga Arena crowd into a frenzy.
It was clear from the onset that Cyborg’s speed, strength and power were a problem for Zingano, who absorbed several significant strikes for much of the round. Then as the final minute approached, Zingano tried to close distance, but Cyborg leg-kicked her, which sent Zingano to the mat where Cyborg followed with ground-and-pound that rendered the challenger defenseless.
You can watch the finish in the video below:
🔥 @criscyborg is the best in the world!#Bellator300 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/2aJSCwwajn
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 8, 2023
The victory marked Cyborg’s fifth consecutive title defense. Afterward, Leah McCourt, who was victorious earlier in the night with a TKO of Sara McMann, was brought into the cage for a faceoff.
👀 @criscyborg's next world title defense will be against @leahmccourtmma! #Bellator300 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/GU9qZhfC1h
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 8, 2023
Up-to-the-minute Bellator 300 results include:
Cris Cyborg def. Cat Zingano via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:01 – to defend women’s featherweight title
Liz Carmouche def. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane via TKO (leg kick) – Round 5, 0:17 – to defend flyweight title
Bobby Seronio III def. Alberto Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Leah McCourt def. Sara McMann via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:30
Sergio Cossio def. Jesse Roberts via submission (triangle choke) –Round 3, 4:05
Kai Kamaka def. Henry Corrales via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Slim Trabelsi def. Davion Franklin via technical submission – Round 1, 3:09
Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Maciej Rozanski via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Herman Terrado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Grant Neal def. Romero Cotton via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
Jena Bishop vs. Ilara Joanne submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:45
Josh Hokit def. Spencer Smith via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 3:12
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 300.