Bellator 273 live and official results (7 p.m. ET)

Bellator 273 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (28-7 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) meets interim champ Valentin Moldavsky (11-1 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) in a title unification bout. Benson Henderson (28-11 MMA, 5-6 BMMA) takes on Islam Mamedov (20-1-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) in the lightweight co-feature.

Official Bellator 273 results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Ryan Bader vs. interim champ Valentin Moldavsky – for heavyweight title

Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov

Henry Corrales vs. Aiden Lee

Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)