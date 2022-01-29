Bellator 273 live and official results (7 p.m. ET)
Bellator 273 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).
The event takes place at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
In the main event, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (28-7 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) meets interim champ Valentin Moldavsky (11-1 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) in a title unification bout. Benson Henderson (28-11 MMA, 5-6 BMMA) takes on Islam Mamedov (20-1-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) in the lightweight co-feature.
Official Bellator 273 results include:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Ryan Bader vs. interim champ Valentin Moldavsky – for heavyweight title
Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov
Henry Corrales vs. Aiden Lee
Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)
Enrique Barzola vs. Darrion Caldwell
Saad Awad vs. Chris Gonzalez
Duane Johnson vs. Dalton Rosta
Sullivan Cauley vs. Ben Parrish
Lucas Brennan vs. Benjamin Lugo
Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt