Bellator 213 Results: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Taps Out Valerie Letourneau

On Saturday, Bellator MMA was back at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, for the second event of a doubleheader weekend. Women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane retained her title in front of a hometown crowd in the Bellator 213 main event.

Macfarlane defeated veteran Valerie Letourneau by submission in the third round. After a slow start, Macfarlane secured an early takedown in the third frame. She took Letourneau's back and worked to lock on a rear-naked choke before moving to an arm bar. She then transitioned to a triangle choke forcing Letourneau to tap out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida made his promotional debut against Rafael Carvalho. Machida stayed elusive through the first two frames as Carvalho pressured him. In the third round, Machida utilized his underrated wrestling ability to take Carvalho down to earn a split decision victory.

TRENDING > Who is Bellator Champ Michael Chandler’s Ultimate Match-Up?

Bellator 213: Macfarlane vs. Letourneau Full Results