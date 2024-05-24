Bella Hines leaves Eldorado to help start ABC Prep girls team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico high school girls basketball world will look a little different next season. Albuquerque Basketball Club (ABC) revealed that it’s starting a girls prep team with Eldorado’s Bella Hines as its first player.

ABC has found success in its boys prep team over the last few seasons. Multiple players who have played for ABC Prep, including local players, have earned college scholarships through the experience, and now girls are getting the opportunity.

Hines, who committed to play for LSU in March, is excited to be part of the flagship ABC Prep girls team and help grow the girls game in New Mexico. While she will no longer be suiting up for Eldorado, she thinks that playing against other highly ranked players from around the country on a consistent basis will help prepare her for the competition she will face in the SEC.

“This just gives me a lot more time in the gym to really prepare my body and mentally for LSU,” said Hines. “It’s going to be super beneficial. I only get to play, like, super great competition during the summer, and now being able to play that all throughout the school year is definitely going to benefit me a lot. Especially being able to go into LSU ready and kind of already have the college schedule down is going to really benefit me.”

The ABC Prep girls team will be coached by former Lobo men’s basketball player Dairese Gary. The team will both host games and travel across the country to help its players get recruited and ready to play at the college level. ABC says that more local players will join the team, and a few players from out of state are expected to join as well.

