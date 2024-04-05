Advertisement

Belgium 0-7 Spain: Salma Paralluelo scores hat-trick as visitors start Euro 2025 qualification with win

Salma Paralluelo (C) celebrates scoring her team's first goal with teammates
Spain have won the World Cup and the Nations League in the past 12 months [Getty Images]

Salma Paralluelo's hat-trick helped world champions Spain thrash Belgium in their opening Euro 2025 qualifier.

Paralluelo scored two goals in the opening half with Jenni Hermoso adding a well-taken third.

Barcelona winger Paralluelo completed her treble two minutes into the second half.

Belgium's poor defence then allowed Esther Gonzalez to score twice from close range, while a Sheila Garcia header looped in the bottom corner.

Spain sit top of Group A2, level on points with Denmark, who beat the Czech Republic 3-1.

Spain host Czech Republic on Tuesday, while Belgium travel to Denmark.