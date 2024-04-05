Belgium 0-7 Spain: Salma Paralluelo scores hat-trick as visitors start Euro 2025 qualification with win

Spain have won the World Cup and the Nations League in the past 12 months [Getty Images]

Salma Paralluelo's hat-trick helped world champions Spain thrash Belgium in their opening Euro 2025 qualifier.

Paralluelo scored two goals in the opening half with Jenni Hermoso adding a well-taken third.

Barcelona winger Paralluelo completed her treble two minutes into the second half.

Belgium's poor defence then allowed Esther Gonzalez to score twice from close range, while a Sheila Garcia header looped in the bottom corner.

Spain sit top of Group A2, level on points with Denmark, who beat the Czech Republic 3-1.

Spain host Czech Republic on Tuesday, while Belgium travel to Denmark.