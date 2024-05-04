Belfast Marathon chiefs urge people not to swap or sell race numbers

Belfast Marathon organisers have appealed to runners not to sell or swap race numbers if they cannot take part.

Sunday's race will feature a record number of entrants, with more than 5,000 runners aiming to complete the 26-mile course.

But given the challenging nature of a marathon, some decide in the days beforehand not to compete and pass their entry to someone else.

It is a "massive problem", according to the marathon's executive manager.

In a message to competitors, Claire O'Neill said: "You might think 'it's okay I'm not fit to do it, take my number, they've sold out'… but it does have issues for us.

"We don't know who you are. If you have taken a number off somebody, we don't know your medical history, we don't know your age.

"That affects insurance and it also affects you if something were to happen to you physically, and you took ill, and couldn't continue. We would have no way of contacting your family so it is important to update the information."

Organisers of the Dublin Marathon last year also appealed to runners not to exchange race numbers.

In Belfast, as the list of entrants grows in both the main race and the relay, so does the potential for number swaps.

The age-category results of a race can also be affected.

"We need to make sure people are in the right categories and it can mess up the results, especially if males exchange with females," Ms O'Neill said.

However, last-minute changes can still be made.

Organisers are at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast on Friday and Saturday, ahead of Sunday's race, where runners can collect their race numbers.

This year's event will also include 12,500 relay runners who each complete one of five legs of the route.

Ms O'Neill said: "Come along and see us. There's still time to get the information right."

More than 1,000 participants will take part in an eight-mile walk.

Can I follow the marathon from the comfort of my living room?

Yes - you can, we will have coverage on BBC iPlayer from 08:45 BST on Sunday and after the races have finished.

You can also listen on Radio Ulster from 08:45.

Join us on Sunday 5th May from 8.45am for LIVE coverage of the Moy Park @marathonbcm. You can listen on @bbcradioulster and @BBCSounds or watch on the @BBCSPORTNI website and @BBCiPlayer. Let us know if you’re running and we’ll do our best to shout out during the coverage! pic.twitter.com/cYZXPIfRtM — BBC Radio Ulster (@bbcradioulster) April 19, 2024

You can get in touch with BBC Northern Ireland on their social channels if you're running and would like a shout out from presenter Mark Simpson and the team.

What is the Belfast Marathon route?

The marathon starts at Stormont in east Belfast and finishes in Ormeau Park in south Belfast [BBC]

The marathon starts at Stormont and takes in all areas of the city - the route starts in the east before going to the south west, north and then back to the south again by the time runners cross the finish line in Ormeau Park.

You can have a look at projected times for participants across the marathon route here.

Spectators can stand at any point along the route to spectate and offer any encouragement.

What roads will be closed?

There will be disruption for the duration of the marathon, from about 06:00 BST until 16:30.

Roads along the route will close and open again, wholly or partially on a staggered basis, as marathon runners pass through,

An extensive list of what roads will be closed and when can be found here, which can be used to plan your day on Sunday if you're planning to travel across the city.

This is particularly relevant if you are planning to travel along the Ormeau Road, as many parts will be closed with only some local or event access.

The marathon team has also put together a map of road closures.

Motorists are asked to follow diversion signs and take direction from stewards on the route.

However, organisers say that once participants have passed points on the route, roads will be reopened as quickly as possible.

Will public transport be affected?

Yes, if there are road closures on your bus route.

Translink is also putting on some special services.

For those who want to watch the race kick-off, Translink is running a free shuttle bus to the start line at Stormont.

It will depart from Belfast City Hall (outside SS Moore sports shop) from 07:00 to 08:00 and Lanyon Place Train Station from 07:30 to 08:00.

There is also a shuttle from Stormont that will take spectators from Massey Avenue (the entrance to the side of Parliament Buildings) to Ormeau Park after the race begins.

Transport for those taking part in team relays will be from 8:00 to 10:00 - it runs from Annadale Embankment at Dunnes Stores and will drop runners off at each relay changeover point on a loop.

If travelling back to Belfast City Centre there is a shuttle bus from the Ormeau Embankment to the city centre from 11:45 to 16:00.

Meanwhile, a free Glider bus service will run from SS Moore's or Wellington Street to Stormont every from 15 minutes until 16:30.

If you're getting the train to Belfast, early services will depart on the Londonderry, Larne, Bangor and Newry lines, with all arriving in Belfast's Lanyon Place Station before 08:00.

Describing the extra services, Translink said it wanted to "make it as easy as possible for runners and spectators to use our services as they make their way to the start line".

What are the team relay changeover points?

The team relay consists of five legs, of varying distance, with changeover points across the route:

Leg 1: Stormont Estate to Montgomery Road, 4 miles

Leg 2: Montgomery Road to Boucher Road, 7.8 miles

Leg 3: Boucher Road to Falls Road, 4.2 miles

Leg 4: Falls Road to North Queen Street, 5 miles

Leg 5: Duncairn Gardens to Ormeau Park 5.5 miles

I'm taking part in the marathon - anything else I should know?

Participants must complete the marathon run, wheelchair race or team relay within six hours and the eight-mile walk event within two hours and 30 minutes.

You can walk the main event if you wish. You cannot run the eight-mile walk.

In-ear headphones are not permitted but bone conducting headphones are allowed.

There will be pacers and you can find a list of pacers for your time here.

Participants can be disqualified for:

Urination in any area other than that of designated toilets on route

Swapping numbers

Deviation from run route

Tampering with timing chip

Refusing to obey the instructions of race officials

Unsportsmanlike conduct

Offensive actions or language to race officials, volunteers, participants or spectators

Last year Mohammed Oumaarir from Morocco won the men's event and Shewaye Woldemeskel from Ethiopia triumphed in the women's event.