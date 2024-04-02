After being swept by LSU, Aggie softball drops a few spots in the Week 8 rankings
It was a rough weekend in the office for the Texas A&M (28-7, 8-4 SEC) softball team in Baton Rouge. They entered the weekend as one of the hottest teams in the SEC but left as one of the coolest. The Aggies' had way too many missed opportunities, and a few calls did go their way leading to Coach Trisha Ford's team being swept by a solid LSU team. They will need to take their midweek game seriously to work on a few things before they are back to SEC play on April 2.
Following being swept by LSU, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies down a few spots in the newest polls.
USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches - No. 13
ESPN.com/USA Softball - No. 14
Softball America - No. 14
D1softball.com - No. 17
The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through March 31. Poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.
RANKINGS
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1
Oklahoma (32)
34-1
800
1
2
Duke
29-3
727
5
3
Georgia
29-5
707
3
4
Texas
29-5
678
2
5
LSU
29-4
658
6
6
Tennessee
28-5
652
4
7
Oklahoma State
29-6
642
8
8
Stanford
27-6
599
7
9
Washington
25-5
560
9
10
Florida
31-5
524
10
11
Missouri
29-7
453
12
12
UCLA
20-8
14
13
Texas A&M
28-7
397
11
14
Alabama
26-8
348
13
15
Virginia Tech
25-8-1
318
15
16
Mississippi State
25-9
297
17
17
Clemson
24-10
275
16
18
Florida State
24-9
265
19
19
Arkansas
22-11-1
143
20
20
California
26-10
209
18
21
Arizona
22-11-1
143
21
22
South Carolina
26-10
139
22
23
Boston University
27-3
95
25
24
Oregon
20-12
69
24
25
Baylor
19-12
46
23
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Texas State (38), Kentucky (17), Louisiana (12), Nevada (10), Kansas (9), FAU (8), Miami (8), Virginia (3), Auburn (2).
