After being swept by LSU, Aggie softball drops a few spots in the Week 8 rankings

It was a rough weekend in the office for the Texas A&M (28-7, 8-4 SEC) softball team in Baton Rouge. They entered the weekend as one of the hottest teams in the SEC but left as one of the coolest. The Aggies' had way too many missed opportunities, and a few calls did go their way leading to Coach Trisha Ford's team being swept by a solid LSU team. They will need to take their midweek game seriously to work on a few things before they are back to SEC play on April 2.

Following being swept by LSU, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies down a few spots in the newest polls.

The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through March 31. Poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Oklahoma (32) 34-1 800 1 2 Duke 29-3 727 5 3 Georgia 29-5 707 3 4 Texas 29-5 678 2 5 LSU 29-4 658 6 6 Tennessee 28-5 652 4 7 Oklahoma State 29-6 642 8 8 Stanford 27-6 599 7 9 Washington 25-5 560 9 10 Florida 31-5 524 10 11 Missouri 29-7 453 12 12 UCLA 20-8 14 13 Texas A&M 28-7 397 11 14 Alabama 26-8 348 13 15 Virginia Tech 25-8-1 318 15 16 Mississippi State 25-9 297 17 17 Clemson 24-10 275 16 18 Florida State 24-9 265 19 19 Arkansas 22-11-1 143 20 20 California 26-10 209 18 21 Arizona 22-11-1 143 21 22 South Carolina 26-10 139 22 23 Boston University 27-3 95 25 24 Oregon 20-12 69 24 25 Baylor 19-12 46 23

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Texas State (38), Kentucky (17), Louisiana (12), Nevada (10), Kansas (9), FAU (8), Miami (8), Virginia (3), Auburn (2).

