After being swept by LSU, Aggie softball drops a few spots in the Week 8 rankings

Jarrett Johnson
·2 min read

It was a rough weekend in the office for the Texas A&M (28-7, 8-4 SEC) softball team in Baton Rouge. They entered the weekend as one of the hottest teams in the SEC but left as one of the coolest. The Aggies' had way too many missed opportunities, and a few calls did go their way leading to Coach Trisha Ford's team being swept by a solid LSU team. They will need to take their midweek game seriously to work on a few things before they are back to SEC play on April 2.

Following being swept by LSU, all major softball polls have moved the Aggies down a few spots in the newest polls.

The 2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. Records reflect games played through March 31. Poll is released on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. ET during the regular season.

RANKINGS

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Previous

1

Oklahoma (32)

34-1

800

1

2

Duke

29-3

727

5

3

Georgia

29-5

707

3

4

Texas

29-5

678

2

5

LSU

29-4

658

6

6

Tennessee

28-5

652

4

7

Oklahoma State

29-6

642

8

8

Stanford

27-6

599

7

9

Washington

25-5

560

9

10

Florida

31-5

524

10

11

Missouri

29-7

453

12

12

UCLA

20-8

14

13

Texas A&M

28-7

397

11

14

Alabama

26-8

348

13

15

Virginia Tech

25-8-1

318

15

16

Mississippi State

25-9

297

17

17

Clemson

24-10

275

16

18

Florida State

24-9

265

19

19

Arkansas

22-11-1

143

20

20

California

26-10

209

18

21

Arizona

22-11-1

143

21

22

South Carolina

26-10

139

22

23

Boston University

27-3

95

25

24

Oregon

20-12

69

24

25

Baylor

19-12

46

23

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Texas State (38), Kentucky (17), Louisiana (12), Nevada (10), Kansas (9), FAU (8), Miami (8), Virginia (3), Auburn (2).

