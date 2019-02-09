Behind the scenes of the Patriots' Super Bowl win originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It has now been nearly one week since the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since then, Julian Edelman and Tom Brady went to Disney World, the city of Boston went crazy during the Super Bowl parade, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores was named head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

It's been quite a week.

Now, the Patriots have released a behind-the-scenes montage of the Super Bowl victory, a montage of the best mic'd up quotes from the game in its most pivotal moments from kickoff to the final whistle.

All day today, fellas. Have each other's back. One last time."



Behind the scenes of the #Patriots #SuperBowl victory. pic.twitter.com/P7dINqmdpS



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 9, 2019

Highlights include the inspirational pregame speeches of Devin McCourty and Trey Flowers, Edelman insisting to Brady that the Rams "can't cover me", and the defensive wisdom of Bill Belichick and Flores, all leading up to another Belichick Gatorade bath -- this time courtesy of first-time champions Cordarrelle Patterson and Philip Dorsett.

Brady and Belichick might already be watching film for next season, but most New England fans would agree that it's never too soon to relive the glory of another Super Bowl victory.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.