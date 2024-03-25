Behind Quinn Ewers and Archie Manning, how is Texas' No. 3 quarterback Trey Owens looking?

Texas football fans can’t ever get enough quarterback news.

Third-year starter Quinn Ewers packed on 10 pounds of muscle in order to better absorb the big blows, if you haven’t heard. He shined at last week’s pro day, too. Oh, and Arch Manning looks solid so far after moving into the No. 2 role following a redshirt season.

“Both guys are doing really well,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I think you can feel year-three Quinn, you can feel year-two Arch. For both guys, their command is going to be really important. It's not just what they know. It's not just their ability to function. It's making sure the guys around them are in the right frame of mind and have the have the right knowledge to perform with them.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian greets quarterback Quinn Ewers at last week's Texas pro day. Sarkisian likes the progression of both Ewers and backup quarterback Arch Manning, but he also said new quarterback Trey Owens has flashed potential during the first few days of practice.

More: Texas football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent the Longhorns will face

But what about the third quarterback? Trey Owens, a true freshman from Houston Cypress-Fairbanks, certainly looked the part of a Longhorns quarterback during Monday’s practice, standing 6-foot-5, 236 and slinging the ball around Royal-Memorial Stadium with authority.

“Trey’s a natural passer,” said Sarkisian, himself a former All-American quarterback at BYU in the 1990s. “And it definitely shows in practice. He has the ability to pass the football, he can make all the throws. There's a lot coming at him right now after four practices (and) having all of the offense we've put in. But he does not get rattled that way. If anything, he gets a little hard on himself.

More: Texas football kicks off spring practice Tuesday. We answer 24 questions for the 2024 team

“He's done a nice job through the first four days, and he had a really good offseason of kind of changing in his body. The future's bright for him.”

If Texas’ quarterback progression works as planned, Ewers will enter next year’s NFL draft while Manning assumes the starting role, which would leave Owens battling for a No. 2 spot and settling himself up as a possible starter two or three years down the road.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Trey Owens making an impact as newest Texas Longhorns quarterback.