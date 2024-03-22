Crisp Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers gave NFL scouts something to think for 2025 | Golden
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers made the right call in returning to college for another season.
The NFL can wait.
With that said, Ewers — whether it was intentional or not — sent a message to 32 NFL teams during Wednesday's UT pro timing day for scouts.
With head coach Steve Sarkisian watching, Ewers looked terrific in throwing to pass catchers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Keilan Robinson in the team’s indoor practice facility. He made all the throws: intermediate, deep outs, go routes, you name it.
It was a actually a brilliant decision for a sitting Texas quarterback to throw to the same guys who have been catching passes from him over the last couple of seasons. Whether he meant to or not, Ewers sent a message to the scouts and coaches assembled: I’m a big-time prospect, and I’ll be even better than I was last year.
He threw for nearly 3,500 yards with 22 touchdowns with only six interceptions in his second season as a starter, but also missed three games with injuries. He played at 195 pounds, but has packed on 10 pounds of muscle and is noticeably bulkier through the chest.
The decision to come back To Texas was an obvious one, and if he improves on those 2023 numbers, he has a chance to be the first Longhorns quarterback taken in the first round of the NFL draft since Vince Young went third overall in 2006.
As he was leaving the facility on Wednesday, I caught his eye and jokingly said, “There’s still time to declare for the draft.”
“It’s a little late for that,” Ewers said.
It was the first time all day he was late on anything.
