Crisp Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers gave NFL scouts something to think for 2025 | Golden

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers made the right call in returning to college for another season.

The NFL can wait.

With that said, Ewers — whether it was intentional or not — sent a message to 32 NFL teams during Wednesday's UT pro timing day for scouts.

With head coach Steve Sarkisian watching, Ewers looked terrific in throwing to pass catchers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Keilan Robinson in the team’s indoor practice facility. He made all the throws: intermediate, deep outs, go routes, you name it.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian visits with Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, who threw passes to former receivers hoping to impress NFL scouts during Wednesday's UT pro timing day. His impressive performance may have been a dress rehearsal for the real thing next year.

It was a actually a brilliant decision for a sitting Texas quarterback to throw to the same guys who have been catching passes from him over the last couple of seasons. Whether he meant to or not, Ewers sent a message to the scouts and coaches assembled: I’m a big-time prospect, and I’ll be even better than I was last year.

He threw for nearly 3,500 yards with 22 touchdowns with only six interceptions in his second season as a starter, but also missed three games with injuries. He played at 195 pounds, but has packed on 10 pounds of muscle and is noticeably bulkier through the chest.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw to NFL hopefuls at UT's pro timing day at Denius Fields on Wednesday. Scouts took notice of his accuracy on passes to former teammates Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Keilan Robinson.

The decision to come back To Texas was an obvious one, and if he improves on those 2023 numbers, he has a chance to be the first Longhorns quarterback taken in the first round of the NFL draft since Vince Young went third overall in 2006.

As he was leaving the facility on Wednesday, I caught his eye and jokingly said, “There’s still time to declare for the draft.”

“It’s a little late for that,” Ewers said.

It was the first time all day he was late on anything.

