Texas football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent the Longhorns will face

The Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday that its football teams will play eight conference games during the 2025 season, the plan that mirrors the conference's format for the upcoming season. The SEC also revealed who each of its teams will play during conference in 2025.

For the Texas Longhorns, the conference schedule in 2025 will look a lot like the 2024 conference schedule. Texas will play the same teams, but the locations will be flipped for seven of the eight games.

In 2025, Texas will host Arkansas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Arkansas last visited Austin in 2008 and A&M hasn't been to Royal-Memorial Stadium since 2010.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns will play eight SEC opponents in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, it was announced on Wednesday. The Longhorns' 2025 schedule will include Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida as well as a previously scheduled nonconference season opener at Ohio State.

Also in 2025, Texas will travel to Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State. Texas and Oklahoma will still meet at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for their annual meeting, but UT will be the designated home team in 2025.

The dates of those conference games will be released later.

"We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling."

The SEC's announcement almost fills out Texas' entire 2025 schedule. Texas previously announced that it will open that season with a game at Ohio State, and San Jose State and UTEP will come to Austin for nonconference contests. Texas revealed in a press release on Wednesday that it had also added Sam Houston State as a nonconference opponent in 2025.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football schedule 2025: See every SEC opponent