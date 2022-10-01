Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Titans Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) will play host to the Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Week 4 matchup marks the third divisional game for the Colts to open the season. Both teams are coming off their first win of the season at home in Week 3.

Before this vital matchup arrives, we caught up with Titans Wire editor Mike Moraitis to get the scoop on the division rivals entering this game.

We went behind enemy lines and asked Titans Wire five questions about the matchup:

Both teams got their first win last week. Are the Titans beginning to figure things out or are there still concerns moving forward?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Moraitis: “While the defense has been fairly consistent, the offense has not. Tennessee’s offense has shown flashes in the first half of two games but has scored just seven points total in the second half through three games. The offense has yet to put together a solid 60 minutes of football.”

What kind of impact have the offensive line injuries had on the offense?

George Walker IV -USA TODAY Sports

Mike Moraitis: “The offensive line was shaky in run-blocking and pass protection before losing Taylor Lewan, so things don’t figure to get any better without him. That said, Dennis Daley played well in place of Lewan in Week 3 but the jury is still very much out on if he can keep that up.”

Do you see Malik Willis overtaking Ryan Tannehill at any point this season?

George Walker IV -USA TODAY Sports

Mike Moraitis: “I sure hope not. Willis would be thrown into a less than ideal situation with a shaky offensive line and wide receiver group. His time will come but it won’t be this season barring injury or a total collapse, as Tannehill still gives the Titans the best chance to win.”

How has Mike Vrabel replaced the loss of Harold Landry?

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Moraitis: “2021 fourth-round pick Rashad Weaver has seen the majority of the work and has played well, leading the team with three sacks. Ola Adeniyi has also chipped-in but he’s dealing with his own injury and has far less upside than Weaver. Bud Dupree’s return after missing Week 3 will be huge for this defense, which can’t afford to lose anymore pass-rushers.”

What’s your prediction for the game?

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Mike Moraitis: “I think it’s an ugly contest offensively that will come down to who makes the big play on defense down the stretch. Let’s roll with a 23-20 Titans victory, but this one could go either way.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire