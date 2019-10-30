Beer-saving World Series fan converts effort into national ad, trip to Game 6

Jeff Adams starred in a national beer and got a free trip to Houston for Game 6. (Patrick Smith/Getty)

Washington Nationals fan Jeff Adams became a minor internet celebrity on Sunday when cameras caught him bouncing a Yordan Alvarez home run off his chest while double-fisting beers during Game 5 of the World Series.

With the home run coming from a Houston Astros player, Adams prioritized his beverages over catching the ball, and he was lauded for appearing to save every drop of his most certainly pricy ballpark beer.

Some opined that Bud Light would be foolish not to spin the moment into a commercial as Adams was holding blue bottles of the mass-market beer in each hand.

Adams stars in national ad

Bud Light obliged in short order, putting together a national ad that aired during Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Free trip to World Series Game 6

For his beer-conserving effort and willingness to star in an ad, Adams flew to Houston and attended Game 6 on Bud Light’s dime.

Jeff Adams is grateful for the chance to watch his Nationals in Houston, thanking @budlight and all the fans in Minute Maid Park. He's still got that lucky hat and it's working its magic! #STAYINTHEFIGHT @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/GGB0bzAsGA — Chip Brierre (@Chip_Brierre) October 30, 2019

“It’s absolutely surreal,” Adams told WJLA’s Chip Brierre.

Adams appeared to make the most of his experience in Houston.

I found Jeff Adams @budlight, and he is loving life. All the fans are taking pictures with him at the #WorldSeries. Grateful for the hospitality. @ABC7News #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/7Er7x0XVMa — Chip Brierre (@Chip_Brierre) October 30, 2019

There’s no word on whether Adams received further compensation for becoming the face of Bud Light during the World Series.

