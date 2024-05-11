Advertisement

Bedard scores twice as Canada rallies to beat Britain 4-2 at ice hockey worlds

Associated Press
Canada's Connor Bedard, left, shoots to score his sides third goal past Britain's goalkeeper Jackson Whistle during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Canada's Connor Bedard celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Britain's goalkeeper Jackson Whistle fails to make a save during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Canada's Connor Bedard celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Britain's Liam Kirk celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Britain's Ollie Betteridge reaches for the puck during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Canada's Connor Bedard, left, shoots to score his sides third goal past Britain's goalkeeper Jackson Whistle during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Canada's Kaiden Guhle, left, collides with Britain's Cole Shudra during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Andrey Shutov, right, makes a save in front of France's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during the preliminary round match between France and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Kazakhstan's Leonid Metalnikov, right, tries to block a shot from France's Stephane da Costa during the preliminary round match between France and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Kazakhstan players celebrate at the end of the preliminary round match between France and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Andrey Shutov, rught, makes a save in front of France's Stephane da Costa, left, during the preliminary round match between France and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Denmark's Frederik Storm, right, celebrates with Denmark's Christian Wejse after scoring his sides second goal during the preliminary round match between Austria and Denmark at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Denmark's goalkeeper Frederik Dichow fails to make a save during the preliminary round match between Austria and Denmark at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Austria's Peter Schneider plays the puck during the preliminary round match between Austria and Denmark at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Latvia's Rihards Bukarts celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the preliminary round match between Poland and Latvia at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Poland's Krzysztof Macias, scores his side's third goal during the preliminary round match between Poland and Latvia at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Poland's Kamil Walega scores his side's second goal past Latvia's goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins during the preliminary round match between Poland and Latvia at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Poland's goalkeeper John Murray, center, makes a save in front of Latvia's Rodrigo Abols, right, during the preliminary round match between Poland and Latvia at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

PRAGUE (AP) — Connor Bedard scored twice and Canada opened its title defense at the ice hockey world championship by beating newcomer Britain 4-2 on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Bedard, coming off a great rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks, netted twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach.

Canada had to rally from a goal down despite outshooting Britain 12-3 in the opening period and 34-15 overall.

Liam Kirk put Britain 1-0 ahead on a power play eight minutes into the game, but the lead lasted just 30 seconds as Michael Bunting found the back of the net from the point.

Brandon Hagel put the defending champions ahead 5:45 into the second period with a shot high into the roof of the net.

Then it was Bedard's turn.

The teenager beat goaltender Jackson Whistle (30 saves) midway through the frame for his first goal at the senior worlds. He made it 4-1 after Nick Paul fed him with a perfect pass.

Ben O’Connor scored in the third period for Britain.

In Ostrava, Kazakhstan defeated France 3-1 in their opening Group B game.

In another Group B match, last year’s bronze medalist Latvia had to dig deep to overcome another newcomer in the top division, Poland, 5-4 in overtime. Latvia captain Kaspars Daugavins scored the winner with 1:31 remaining.

In Group A, Denmark cruised past Austria 5-1 .

The United States hopes to recover from an opening 5-2 loss to Sweden in a Group B game against Germany later Saturday while the Czech Republic meets Norway in Group A.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports