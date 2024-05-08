Beavers announce men's hockey schedule for 2024-25 season

May 7—BEMDIJI — In conjunction with the CCHA, the Bemidji State men's hockey team unveiled its 2024-25 schedule on Tuesday morning.

The Beavers will play a 34-game regular season set to begin Oct. 5 that includes 26 games against conference opponents and four nonconference series against regional rivals.

The 2024-25 season will be the 69th season on Bemidji State Men's Hockey and the 26th since its jump to Division I. Including a 24-game conference schedule, the Beavers face five premiere regional opponents — Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State, Minnesota and North Dakota — for home-and-home nonconference series. BSU also plays a road nonconference series against Augustana.

The Beavers host 16 games at the Sanford Center with their home opener against St. Cloud State on Oct. 11. Bemidji State will play 20 games before the new 2025 calendar year — 10 at home and 10 on the road — before beginning the second half of the season following Christmas Break. Eight of the Beavers' remaining 14 games will be on the road to end the 2024-25 regular season.

Bemidji State officially opens the new season Oct. 5 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth for a Highway 2 rivalry matchup against the Bulldogs. The Beavers continue nonconference play to start the season and face St. Cloud State for a home-and-home series Oct. 11-12 beginning in Bemidji.

Following the Beavers' first of two bye weeks, they open conference play with a road trip to Big Rapids, Mich., for their first series against Ferris State Oct. 25-26. BSU will then play its first full home series of the season the following weekend hosting long-time league rival Minnesota State Nov. 1-2.

The Beavers then travel south to Sioux Falls, S.D., for their first games at the newly built Midco Arena against Augustana Nov. 8-9.

BSU then takes a break from league play and battles Minnesota for a Thursday-Saturday, home-and-home series against the Gophers beginning at 3M Arena at Mariucci Nov. 14-16.

The tail-end of the nonconference series with the Gophers will kick-start a four-game homestand for the Beavers as BSU hosts St. Thomas the following weekend (Nov. 22-23) and then game one of a home-and-home series with North Dakota following Thanksgiving (Nov. 29-30).

The Beavers begin play in December with a road trip to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for their lone series with Lake Superior State Dec. 6-7 before returning home for the next three games against Michigan Tech (Dec. 13-14) and Minnesota Duluth (Dec. 31).

BSU begins play in 2025 with a road trip to Bowling Green State Jan. 10-11 for one of two series with the Falcons in the second half of the season. The Beavers then return home to host Northern Michigan (Jan. 17-18) for their only meeting of the season and then travel to Mendota Heights for their final meeting with the Tommies (Jan. 25-26).

The Beavers welcome Ferris State to Sanford Center Jan. 31-Feb. 1 before a road trip to Houghton, Mich., to take on the Huskies (Feb. 7-8). Bemidji State's final bye week of the season will be Feb. 14-15 before returning to host Bowling Green Feb. 21-22.

BSU concludes the 2024-25 regular season at Mayo Clinic HSEC for a series with the Mavericks, Feb. 28-Mar.1.

The quarterfinal round of the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs will take place the following weekend with the winner of the best-of-three series advancing to the semifinals March 15. CCHA Championship game will be held Friday, March 21.

The teams that make the Mason Cup Championship game will fight for the league's automatic bid into the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament with the NCAA Frozen Four held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.