Beaver takes individual lead, Golden Bears share team lead at RSC Championship

Apr. 28—WVU Tech sophomore Bryson Beaver shot a 1-over 73 for the individual lead after the first round of the River States Conference Championship Sunday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.

The Golden Bears ended the day tied with Indiana-Kokomo for the team lead at 18-over 306. The Cougars had three of their five golfers finish in the top nine — Drew Wagner, Hayden Williamson and Corbin Robinson are among five golfers who shot a 4-over.

Sam Firebaugh of Indiana East and Rodrigo Portilla are tied for second at 2-over, and Alice Lloyd's Mason Compton is at 3-over.

The Golden Bears' Ignacio Martinez is among three golfers tied at 5-over.

Beaver's round included five birdies, two on par-5s. He was 1-under on the par-4s but 4-over on par-3s.

Rounding out the Tech golfers were Lukas Lange and Phillip Rothoff (tied 13th, 6-over) and Robert Akerman (tied 24th, 8-over).

The second round will be held Monday with tee times starting at 10 a.m.

The team champion will earn an automatic bid to the NAIA Championship May 21-24 in Dalton, Ga. If the individual medalist is not a member of the winning team, he will also qualify.