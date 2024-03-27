Advertisement

'A beautiful, beautiful basketball team.' What they're saying about Indiana State's NIT run.

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·2 min read

Indiana State is making the best of an unfortunate situation.

Left out of the NCAA tournament despite its lofty record and NET ranking, the Sycamores have run off three victories at a bonkers Hulman Center, earning a spot in the NIT semifinals.

ISU (31-6) beat Cincinnati 85-81 on Tuesday night before a sold-out house in Terre Haute. It will play the VCU-Utah winner next Tuesday at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Robbie Avila had 22 points and Ryan Conwell 18 to lead the Sycamores, who are capturing a lot of attention despite being left out of March Madness.

