'A beautiful, beautiful basketball team.' What they're saying about Indiana State's NIT run.

Indiana State is making the best of an unfortunate situation.

Left out of the NCAA tournament despite its lofty record and NET ranking, the Sycamores have run off three victories at a bonkers Hulman Center, earning a spot in the NIT semifinals.

ISU (31-6) beat Cincinnati 85-81 on Tuesday night before a sold-out house in Terre Haute. It will play the VCU-Utah winner next Tuesday at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Robbie Avila had 22 points and Ryan Conwell 18 to lead the Sycamores, who are capturing a lot of attention despite being left out of March Madness.

Indiana State was bitterly disappointed it was left out of the NCAAs, but the Hulman Center has still been booming in the NIT. The fans have loved this season and stayed committed. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 27, 2024

Josh Schertz, Larry Nerd and the Indiana State Sycamores are off to the NIT final four. They just missed the NCAAs but will carry their campaign into the final week of the CBB season. Schertz and Co. are an NIT🏆away from tying Larry Bird's ISU team for most Ws in a season (33). — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 27, 2024

Really wish the Postseason NIT Final Four was still at MSG.



Wish this Indiana State team got a chance to experience "The Mecca".



A beautiful, beautiful basketball team. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2024

INDIANA STATE WINS! TO THE SEMIFINALS OF THE NIT THEY GO! — The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) March 27, 2024

Hope the NCAA selection committee is sitting around thinking about their screwup keeping ISU out and putting Virginia in the tourney. pic.twitter.com/bcXI1Pwu9i — Producer Kyle (@ProducerKyle) March 27, 2024

Fans screaming in Indy over the weekend for Purdue (Sweet 16), in Assembly Hall for IU women Monday (Sweet 16) and at Hulman Center Tuesday for the Sycamores (NIT Final Four). Basketball is alive and well in the state of Indiana. #MarchMadness2024 — Jeremy Price (@JPPrice) March 27, 2024

INDIANA STATE MOVES ON! Semifinals here they come! THIS TEAM IS SO SPECIAL! pic.twitter.com/KUOoDNEHoY — MVC Hoops (@hoops_mvc) March 27, 2024

If you’re not following Indiana State men’s basketball in the NIT . . . YOU ARE MISSING OUT!!! The Sycamores are, BY FAR, the most exciting and fun team I’ve watched all season!! #IndStBasketball — Bill Titus (@BillTitus22) March 27, 2024

Sycamores fans are losing it pic.twitter.com/EOegxuFL4c — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 27, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball thrills fans with NIT semifinals run