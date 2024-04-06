Bears secure playmaking QB-WR duo in The Athletic’s latest mock draft

We’re less than three weeks away from the 2024 NFL draft, where the Chicago Bears will welcome some new faces to the roster. And with a pair of top-10 picks, Chicago can land a couple of blue chip players.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman revealed his latest mock draft, which featured intel from rival coaches who have faced these prospects. And if Feldman’s mock were to come to fruition, it would make Bears fans quite happy.

As expected, Feldman has Chicago selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall selection. It’s a move that’s all but official at this point after Williams made his first (and only) Top 30 visit with the Bears last week.

Coaching intel: “That kid is magician. He just pulls stuff out of his ass. That program (USC) was in disarray. Without Caleb (last year), I think they go 4-8 easy. I think he is phenomenal. He’s extremely accurate off of his back foot, and on the run. He needs to keep working on throwing on time and getting on rhythm.”

Williams is coming into an idea situation for a rookie quarterback, where he has an arsenal of weapons in DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet and D’Andre Swift. And Chicago could certainly have an opportunity to add to that group in the NFL draft.

Chicago will have several options with the ninth overall selection — be it edge rusher, wide receiver or offensive tackle. In this mock, Brugler has a top receiver falling to the Bears: LSU star Malik Nabers.

Coaching intel: “He can separate like nobody else. He has super speed and explosiveness. He’s got this big lower half and is so scary in the open field. He is elite with the ball in his hands.”

Nabers’ draft stock has certainly elevated following his impressive pro day, and it would be a huge win for Chicago if he somehow fell to No. 9. In any other draft class, Nabers would be the consensus WR1 — and some believe he is in this 2024 class.

