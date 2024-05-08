The Bears received consistent feedback: Caleb Williams is a great teammate

The Chicago Bears had to do a lot of homework on Caleb Williams. The more they investigated, the more they interviewed, they more they learned that the former USC and Oklahoma quarterback is a great teammate. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated offers details:

“That’s where things started to turn,” (Bears GM Ryan) Poles says. “You started to get this feedback from players at the all-star games who were like, ‘I love this guy. I was in a rut and he helped pull me out. He’s a dude. He’s selfless. He takes care of his teammates before he takes care of himself.’ Two opposing defensive coordinators: ‘We had to change everything before we played him.’ If you’re doing that, that tells you enough about the kid’s talent.

“Two former coaches that were at Oklahoma were like, ‘Man, I watched his kid carefully, what a great teammate, he’d take the time to call defensive coaches and get a perspective of his game so he can adapt and adjust his game and get stronger.’ I’m looking at Ian and Flus and I’m like, If you duped this many people, you’re a psychopath. It was too consistent.”

Responses from former teammates and coaches — plus coaches who went against Caleb Williams in college — were too consistently positive for the Bears to arrive at any conclusion other than the one they settled on: This guy is the real deal.

