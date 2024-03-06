Bears promote executive Karen Murphy to newly created V.P. of Stadium Development role

In the Bears' ongoing quest to get a new stadium, they've promoted an executive who will have that as the No. 1 item on her agenda.

Karen B. Murphy, who has long served in the team's business office, has been promoted to a newly created role with the title of executive vice president of stadium development and chief operating officer.

Murphy, who has worked for the Bears for 25 years, said she's eager to see to it that the Bears play in one of the best stadiums in the world.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to lead an operation that has the power to change the trajectory of this storied franchise and how fans experience the game of football in Chicago. I have always loved the game of football and the city of Chicago, and I bring that passion to work every day," Murphy said. "I have the privilege of continuing my work for a world-class team and alongside Kevin and the rest of the organization, to create and execute on a vision that brings a state-of-the-art stadium and Super Bowls to Chicagoland."

The Bears have played in Soldier Field for more than half a century, and they have made clear that they want a bigger, newer stadium. But where that stadium will be remains up in the air, as the Bears balked at the property tax bill they were told to expect if they build it in Arlington Heights, where they bought a stadium-sized piece of property that used to be a racetrack.

Murphy's job will be to get a stadium project done, somewhere in the Chicago area, and oversee the building of a world-class stadium for the Bears.