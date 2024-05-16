Here is the Bears' official 2024 regular season schedule
Here is the Bears' official 2024 regular season schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The NFL and the Bears released the official 2024 regular season schedules on Wednesday. Of course, schedule leaks flooded the internet leading up to the announcement.
But now, it's official. Here is the Bears' season schedule for the 2024 season.
Chicago Bears 2024 Preseason Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (CT)
Television
1
vs. Houston Texans
Aug. 1
7 p.m.
ESPN/ABC
2
at Buffalo Bills
Aug. 1
12 p.m.
TBD
3
Aug. 17
12 p.m.
TBD
4
Aug. 22
7 p.m.
TBD
Chicago Bears 2024 Regular Season Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (CT)
Television
1
vs. Tennessee Titans
Sept. 8
12 p.m.
FOX
2
at Houston Texans
Sept. 15
7:20 p.m.
NBC
3
Sept. 22
12 p.m.
CBS
4
vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sept. 29
12 p.m.
FOX
5
Oct. 6
12 p.m.
FOX
6
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London
Oct. 13
8:30 a.m.
NFL Network
7
BYE WEEK
8
Oct. 27
12 p.m.
CBS
9
Nov. 3
3:05 p.m.
CBS
10
Nov. 10
12 p.m.
FOX
11
Nov. 17
12 p.m.
FOX
12
Nov. 24
12 p.m.
FOX
13
at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
Nov. 28
11:30 a.m.
CBS
14
Dec. 8
3:25 p.m.
FOX
15
at Minnesota Vikings
Dec. 16
7:15 p.m.
ABC
16
vs. Detroit Lions
Dec. 22
12 p.m.
FOX
17
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Dec. 26
7:15 p.m.
Prime Video
18
at Green Bay Packers
Jan. 4/5
TBD
TBD
Check back to this story for more updates.
Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.