Here is the Bears' official 2024 regular season schedule

The NFL and the Bears released the official 2024 regular season schedules on Wednesday. Of course, schedule leaks flooded the internet leading up to the announcement.

But now, it's official. Here is the Bears' season schedule for the 2024 season.

Chicago Bears 2024 Preseason Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (CT) Television 1 vs. Houston Texans Aug. 1 7 p.m. ESPN/ABC 2 at Buffalo Bills Aug. 1 12 p.m. TBD 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Aug. 17 12 p.m. TBD 4 at Kansas City Chiefs Aug. 22 7 p.m. TBD

Chicago Bears 2024 Regular Season Schedule

