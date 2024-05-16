Advertisement
Here is the Bears' official 2024 regular season schedule

ryan taylor
·2 min read

The NFL and the Bears released the official 2024 regular season schedules on Wednesday. Of course, schedule leaks flooded the internet leading up to the announcement.

But now, it's official. Here is the Bears' season schedule for the 2024 season.

Chicago Bears 2024 Preseason Schedule

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (CT)

Television

1

vs. Houston Texans

Aug. 1

7 p.m.

ESPN/ABC

2

at Buffalo Bills

Aug. 1

12 p.m.

TBD

3

vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Aug. 17

12 p.m.

TBD

4

at Kansas City Chiefs

Aug. 22

7 p.m.

TBD

Chicago Bears 2024 Regular Season Schedule

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (CT)

Television

1

vs. Tennessee Titans

Sept. 8

12 p.m.

FOX

2

at Houston Texans

Sept. 15

7:20 p.m.

NBC

3

at Indianapolis Colts

Sept. 22

12 p.m.

CBS

4

vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 29

12 p.m.

FOX

5

vs. Carolina Panthers

Oct. 6

12 p.m.

FOX

6

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Oct. 13

8:30 a.m.

NFL Network

7

BYE WEEK

8

at Washington Commanders

Oct. 27

12 p.m.

CBS

9

at Arizona Cardinals

Nov. 3

3:05 p.m.

CBS

10

vs. New England Patriots

Nov. 10

12 p.m.

FOX

11

vs. Green Bay Packers

Nov. 17

12 p.m.

FOX

12

vs. Minnesota Vikings

Nov. 24

12 p.m.

FOX

13

at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Nov. 28

11:30 a.m.

CBS

14

at San Francisco 49ers

Dec. 8

3:25 p.m.

FOX

15

at Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 16

7:15 p.m.

ABC

16

vs. Detroit Lions

Dec. 22

12 p.m.

FOX

17

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Dec. 26

7:15 p.m.

Prime Video

18

at Green Bay Packers

Jan. 4/5

TBD

TBD

Check back to this story for more updates.

