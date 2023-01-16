What Bears landing No. 1 pick means for Justin Fields, rebuild plans

How Bears landing No. 1 pick impacts Fields, rebuild plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears general manager Ryan Poles finds himself in an interesting position as he enters what could be a transformational offseason for his rebuild.

Poles stripped down the Bears' roster to the studs during his first season on the job. As a result, the Bears went 3-14 and own the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Landing the No. 1 pick gives Poles and the Bears the most valuable asset of the offseason. The overarching belief is that the Bears will eventually trade the pick for multiple first-round picks, slide down a few spots, and still get a blue-chip defensive player.

However, a different idea began to surface once the Bears officially landed the No. 1 pick in Week 18. Could Poles use the No. 1 pick to draft a quarterback and trade Justin Fields for multiple first-round picks? The thought process in this unlikely scenario is that Poles would be able to reset the rookie quarterback contract clock and pick the signal-caller to spearhead his rebuild.

After the season, the Bears' general manager shut this idea down in his state-of-the-franchise address.

"Yeah," Poles said when asked if Fields would be the starter in 2023. "We had good conversations. I’m excited for the direction he’s going. As I mentioned before, he knows where he has to improve. I think he mentioned that the other day. We’re excited about his development and where he goes next. He showed ability to be impactful with his legs. There’s flashes with his arm. Now if we can put that together, I think we have something really good.”

Poles followed that up by saying he would have to be "blown away" to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick.

All signs point to Poles building around Fields after the leap the second-year signal-caller took in Year 2.

Poles trading Fields is nice fodder for sports radio but isn't viewed as a likely decision by some around the league.

"[Poles] is in a perfect spot," an AFC scout told NBC Sports Chicago. "He was given a talented quarterback who he didn't draft. If Fields doesn't keep improving, he can say, 'hey, not my guy,' and then can go make a move for a different quarterback. But, you know, with what we saw from [Fields] this season -- there's a lot to work with, lot of potential -- it doesn't make sense to pull that card now."

Story continues

Fields has to improve as a passer. Both Poles and the young quarterback noted that is the next step as the Bears look to the 2023 season.

But the 23-year-old was one of the most electrifying playmakers in the NFL this past season. If he can pair that elite running ability with improved play from the pocket, Fields has the chance to be something special.

His ceiling as a potential star also factors into any hypothetical conversation about drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 pick.

"Turn on the tape," an NFC scout told NBC Sports Chicago. "The guy is giving good defenses -- Dallas, Philly -- problems. With not a lot of help. Everything you want is there. He's got to get better. But, I mean, if you trade him now, you better be right. Because if he becomes a star and your next quarterback is bad or isn't as good, it'll cost you your job."

The Bears enter the offseason armed with over $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 pick, which they should be able to turn into a nice haul of current and future draft assets.

Should Poles execute his offseason plan correctly, Fields should be surrounded by more talent in 2023. By removing excuses (i.e., bad offensive line, lack of weapons), the Bears put the onus on Fields to take another leap and become the franchise quarterback many inside Halas Hall believe him to be.

If the Bears bolster the protection and add another weapon this offseason, and Fields' passing doesn't noticeably improve, then this conversation could change.

But Fields was a pin-point passer in college at Ohio State, and he showed several flashes this season of improved pocket presence, quicker decision-making, and the ability to make tight-window throws. However, he lacked consistency, was hesitant to pull the trigger on open throws down the field, and continued to hold onto the ball too long in an effort to create a big play.

The next step in Fields' development is always to take the easy throws. Not every play has to be an explosive. A 5-yard gain is a win on most downs at the NFL level. Take the cheese and hit the big plays when they become available.

The Bears are confident Fields, known as the hardest worker in the building, will take big steps forward this offseason. Chicago's offensive staff also can do more to make his life easier in 2023 by dialing up more easy-access throws and not asking Fields to sit back and go through three and four reads all the time.

Landing the No. 1 pick added some intrigue to the Bears' critical offseason. But not in a way that suggests a different man will be behind center in 2023.

Fields will be the guy until he gives Poles a reason to believe differently. This offseason should be about building around Fields and setting him up for more success in 2023.

The Bears are pleased with Fields' Year 2 growth and believe he'll continue to improve with another offseason of work and more talent around him.

The No. 1 overall pick is a precious asset, but it won't alter Poles' current rebuild vision. One that has Fields at the center and will until overwhelming evidence arises that those blueprints need to be altered.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!