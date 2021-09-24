Bears injury report: Eddie Goldman game-time decision, Tashaun Gipson doubtful vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, where there was more encouraging news out of practice in regards to defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and receiver Darnell Mooney.

But safety Tashaun Gipson suffered a hamstring injury during practice, which has him doubtful for the Browns game. While Eddie Goldman practice most of this week on a limited basis, he didn’t practice Friday and will be a game-time decision.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice, as well as game designations.

Did Not Practice

OUT - QB Andy Dalton (knee)

DOUBTFUL - S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE - NT Eddie Goldman (knee)

Limited

QUESTIONABLE - OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE - WR Darnell Mooney (groin)

Full

QUESTIONABLE - WR Marquise Goodwin (ankle)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

QUESTIONABLE - DT Akiem Hicks (illness)

QUESTIONABLE - S Eddie Jackson (toe)

QUESTIONABLE - DT Bilal Nichols (back)

