Bears injury report: Eddie Goldman game-time decision, Tashaun Gipson doubtful vs. Browns
The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, where there was more encouraging news out of practice in regards to defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and receiver Darnell Mooney.
But safety Tashaun Gipson suffered a hamstring injury during practice, which has him doubtful for the Browns game. While Eddie Goldman practice most of this week on a limited basis, he didn’t practice Friday and will be a game-time decision.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice, as well as game designations.
Did Not Practice
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke
OUT - QB Andy Dalton (knee)
DOUBTFUL - S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE - NT Eddie Goldman (knee)
Limited
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
QUESTIONABLE - OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE - WR Darnell Mooney (groin)
Full
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
QUESTIONABLE - WR Marquise Goodwin (ankle)
TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)
QUESTIONABLE - DT Akiem Hicks (illness)
QUESTIONABLE - S Eddie Jackson (toe)
QUESTIONABLE - DT Bilal Nichols (back)
