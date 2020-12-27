Bears inactives: Which players won’t play vs. Jaguars in Week 16?

The Chicago Bears released their list of inactives ahead of today’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there’s both good and bad news for the Bears.

Chicago will once again be without rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion). But the good news is that a slew of Bears players that were questionable — including outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, receiver Allen Robinson and running back Cordarrelle Patterson are all active.

Here’s a look at the players that won’t be suiting up for the Bears:

CB Buster Skrine

CB Jaylon Johnson

OL Lachavious Simmons

NT Daniel McCullers

TE Demetrius Harris

WR Riley Ridley

