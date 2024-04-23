Bears feel good about "just being flexible" with ninth overall pick

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles knows what the team will do with the first overall pick on Thursday night, but he isn't going to share the news until the Bears are officially on the clock.

Once the Bears make that pick, Poles will be going right back to work. The Bears also have the ninth overall pick in this year's draft and Poles won't be able to settle on a choice with that selection until he sees what other teams do between Chicago's two picks.

Last month Poles said the team's personnel staff would split into teams to debate taking an offensive tackle, a wide receiver or an edge rusher. On Tuesday, he said that work solidifid his belief that "those premiums positions are important" to building championship-caliber teams and that he's comfortable letting things play out because of how those positions match up with the overall draft board.

“The nice thing is from the work that we’ve done I feel pretty good about just being flexible,” Poles said, via NBCSportsChicago.com.

Quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be the first overall pick and any direction the Bears go at No. 9 will give Chicago a double jolt of optimism about what's to come for the team.