Bears fans react to Andy Dalton’s brutal outing vs. Cardinals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Fedrau
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears suffered a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. But the story of the game wasn’t the 11-point loss. It’s the fact that quarterback Andy Dalton had a brutal showing with four interceptions. In all fairness, only three of them were his fault.

Dalton became the first Bears quarterback to throw four interceptions since 2016 when Matt Barkley threw four against Washington. Even in those poor quarterback games from 2017-present, no quarterback threw more than three interceptions.

Understandably, Bears fans are not happy with Dalton or the offense after their poor showing. It was so bad, fans were calling for the return of Nick Foles, who went 2-5 as a starter last season. Here’s wishing rookie Justin Fields a quick recovery.

Here are the best reactions from Bears’ fans:

[listicle id=490661]

1

1

Recommended Stories