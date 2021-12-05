Bears fans react to Andy Dalton’s brutal outing vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Bears suffered a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. But the story of the game wasn’t the 11-point loss. It’s the fact that quarterback Andy Dalton had a brutal showing with four interceptions. In all fairness, only three of them were his fault.

Dalton became the first Bears quarterback to throw four interceptions since 2016 when Matt Barkley threw four against Washington. Even in those poor quarterback games from 2017-present, no quarterback threw more than three interceptions.

This the fifth 4-interception game of Andy Dalton’s career. He is the first Bears QB since Matt Barkley (2016 vs. Washington) to throw four picks in a game. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 5, 2021

Understandably, Bears fans are not happy with Dalton or the offense after their poor showing. It was so bad, fans were calling for the return of Nick Foles, who went 2-5 as a starter last season. Here’s wishing rookie Justin Fields a quick recovery.

Here are the best reactions from Bears’ fans:

But I heard Andy Dalton gave the #Bears the best chance to win now. Interesting. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 5, 2021

Put Nick Foles in I’ve seen enough. Who ever said Dalton gives us the best chance are wrong. — Trevor🐻 (@Widdison21) December 5, 2021

Andy Dalton is who we thought he was. — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) December 5, 2021

Andy Dalton sucks. Matt Nagy sucks. Ryan Pace sucks. Ted Phillips sucks. George McCaskey sucks. Sell the team. — Mike (@MikeHM3254) December 5, 2021

Thank you for helping us clean house, Andy Dalton. — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) December 5, 2021

4th interception of the day for Andy Dalton. Another bad decision by Dalton. So much for "he can manage games."#Bears — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) December 5, 2021

Nagy and Pace thinking Dalton was gonna be the savior for 10 million pic.twitter.com/XEzyckpDGk — Woody (@Woody55__) December 5, 2021

It makes me laugh how so called “NFL experts” really thought Andy Dalton should be staring over Justin fields when both are healthy. #DaBears — matt newton (@mattnewts) December 5, 2021

Put in Nick Foles. Now. — Bears Nation (4-7) (@BearsNationCHI) December 5, 2021

What’s indicative is Andy Dalton has 4 INT’s and the #Bears are down 21 yet he hasn’t been benched for Nick Foles But when the Bears were 2-0 in 2020 and Mitch Trubisky had 1 INT in a half in a close game against Atlanta, he was benched for Nick Foles — kevin (@kevcharles112) December 5, 2021

GIVE ME NICK FOLES — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) December 5, 2021

I'll never stop saying Dalton YOU SUCK — Depressed 🐻 Fan (@_PammaraV12) December 5, 2021

There are media members in this town who have gotten paid actual money for a long time who think Andy Dalton gives the #Bears the best chance to win. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) December 5, 2021

Mitch Trubisky was never this bad but Matt Nagy is not ready for that conversation. — Ryan Fedrau (@the_fed_23) December 5, 2021

Now Nagy you benched Trubisky after a horrible INT last season why didn't you do it this game with Dalton? At least be consistent my guy. — Gregory Bell II (@TheDisciple92) December 5, 2021

ANDY DALTON THROW TO CARDINALS! BENCH DALTON! — King Gabe G.D.S 🐻⬇️Fire Nagy 🌲 (@bearstown19) December 5, 2021

If I were Chicago, I'd bench Dalton and cut him after the game after that. — Sean (@ShineSp4rk) December 5, 2021

Hey @ChicagoBears it’s time to bench Dalton and put in Foles!!!!! Oh and #firenagy — Anthony cicone (@witnessmerule) December 5, 2021

"Andy Dalton runs the system better than Fields. He should be the starter" 🥴🥴 #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) December 5, 2021

[listicle id=490661]

1

1