How would Bears fans feel about this surprising 7-round mock draft?

The Chicago Bears obviously hold the keys to the 2023 NFL draft, sitting pretty with the No. 1 overall pick, and without the need for a franchise quarterback.

Most expect the Bears to trade down from that spot, as they look to build a strong supporting cast around Justin Fields. If that happens, the Bears could load up on additional draft picks to aid in their rebuild.

Most mock drafts have targeted a few specific positions of need for Chicago, but what happens if a shocking prospect falls into their lap at a surprising position?

Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling recently went through a seven-round mock draft exercise with Bryan Perez on the Bears Talk podcast, and you won’t believe who landed with the Bears in the second round:

