Bears engaging in trade talks involving OT Teven Jenkins

Teven Jenkins has been a hot topic of conversation over the first week of training camp. After participating in the first day of camp, Jenkins has been absent for four straight practices.

Now, there is an interesting development out of Chicago.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have received calls and have entertained trade talks about Jenkins.

The #Bears have received calls and have held trade talks centered around OT Teven Jenkins, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The former 2nd round pick has drawn interest based on his potential. A situation to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire