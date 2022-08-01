Bears engaging in trade talks involving OT Teven Jenkins

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
Teven Jenkins has been a hot topic of conversation over the first week of training camp. After participating in the first day of camp, Jenkins has been absent for four straight practices.

Now, there is an interesting development out of Chicago.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have received calls and have entertained trade talks about Jenkins.

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

