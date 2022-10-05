Bears designate ex-Patriots WR N'Keal Harry to return from IR

N'Keal Harry to return to Bears, could play Week 7 in Foxboro originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is a N'Keal Harry revenge game on the way?

The former New England Patriots wide receiver, now with the Chicago Bears, was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Harry has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery in August to address a high-ankle sprain.

Harry can practice with the Bears for the next three weeks and be activated at any time. That timeline sets up a potential return to Foxboro in Week 7 for the Patriots' 2019 first-round draft pick. New England will host Chicago on Oct. 24 for a Monday Night Football showdown.

The Patriots traded Harry to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick during the offseason. The Arizona State product never lived up to expectations in New England, hauling in just 57 catches and 598 yards over three seasons while missing 16 games due to injuries.

The Bears will hope a change of scenery is just what the doctor ordered for Harry. Their wide receiving core needs all the help it can get as they rank dead-last in receptions (34), yards (471), and receiving touchdowns (2).