Bears announce several roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Seahawks

The Chicago Bears are coming off a frustrating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, which eliminated Chicago from postseason contention.

Now, their attention shifts to Week 16, where they’ll battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. But before that, the Bears announced some roster moves, which included some good news on the COVID-19 front.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Bears made on Thursday ahead of their Week 16 game against the Seahawks.

QB Andy Dalton activated off COVID reserve

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears removed quarterback Andy Dalton from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Dalton has missed the last two games dealing with a left hand issue and landing on COVID reserve. Assuming Dalton’s hand injury isn’t an issue, he’ll return to his role as backup quarterback to Justin Fields.

DE Mario Edwards activated off COVID reserve

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. also was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list after missing Monday’s game against the Vikings. Edwards has served as a rotational piece on the defensive line. He last played against the Packers in Week 14 after missing the previous two games with a rib injury.

Bears sign OLB Sam Kamara to active roster

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears signed outside linebacker Sam Kamara to the active roster on Thursday. Kamara is an undrafted rookie who has been a staple on Chicago’s practice squad this season, where he’s seen some action in the regular season. Kamara was recently removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bears sign OLB Ledarius Mack to practice squad

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears have signed outside linebacker Ledarius Mack, Khalil Mack’s younger brother, back to the practice squad. Mack was signed to the active roster last week but was waived after Week 15 to make room for rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., who was signed to the active roster following an impressive debut.

