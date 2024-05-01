Bears announce dates for 2024 rookie minicamp

Caleb Williams’ first time in a Bears uniform will be here sooner than you think. The Bears are set to hold their rookie minicamp from May 10–11, giving Williams, Rome Odunze, Kiran Amegadjie, Tory Taylor, and Austin Booker a chance to hit the practice field for the first time as professionals.

NFL rookie minicamp dates for all 32 teams: pic.twitter.com/4QpZg1ZDcX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 1, 2024

Joining the five players from this year’s draft class are numerous undrafted free agents, including Illinois standout defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. and Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed. A mix of signed players and invitees will hit the field, hoping to make a strong first impression. Undrafted free agents such as linebacker Jack Sanborn and quarterback Tyson Bagent used this opportunity to earn a spot on the 90-man roster, eventually becoming key contributors in the regular season.

For all the intrigue about the players who went undrafted, the spotlight will be on Williams and Odunze as they get their first official team reps together. Next weekend will hopefully be the start of a long connection in Chicago.

