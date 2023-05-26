Bears 2023 rookie class throws out first pitch at Cubs game

Bears rookie class throws out first pitch at Cubs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears 2023 rookie class attended the Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds game at Wrigley Field on Friday.

Darnell Wright, the Bears' first-round pick with the No. 10 selection, and Gervon Dexter Jr., the second-round defensive tackle out of Florida, did the honors for the ceremonial first pitch.

The rookies saw arguably one of the least entertaining Cubs games of the season. The Cubs were nearly no-hit by the Reds until a single in the eighth inning broke up what would've been the first combined no-hitter from an opposing team at Wrigley Field.

Notable rookies from the NFL draft include Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, Georgia defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, Texas running back Roschon Johnson, Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott, Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, Minnesota cornerback Tyrell Smith, Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell and Stanford safety Kendall Williamson.

