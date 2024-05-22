BBC signs ex-England stars as Euro 2024 pundits revealed

Gary Lineker will again lead the BBC’s coverage of Euro 2024 (The FA via Getty Images)

England greats Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard will feature as BBC pundits during Euro 2024 as the broadcaster revealed its line-up for the tournament.

The BBC again shares coverage of the quadrennial continental championship with ITV in the United Kingdom, and has unveiled a team featuring a number of familiar faces and new names.

Euros winners Ellen White and Cesc Fabregas will provide their expertise in studio, with Rio Ferdinand, Joe Hart and Brentford manager Thomas Frank also set to feature alongside regulars Micah Richards and Ashley Williams.

David Moyes, Rachel Corsie and James McFadden will offer a Scottish perspective on matters.

A familiar presenting line-up will be led by Gary Lineker, with Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Alex Scott also involved. Jermaine Jenas, Danny Murphy, Martin Keown and Alan Shearer will be utilised as co-commentators, with Guy Mowbray, Robyn Cowen, Vicki Sparks, Steve Wilson, Steve Bower and Jonathan Pearce all experienced lead voices.

All 27 matches on the BBC will be broadcast live on BBC One or BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. The broadcaster has first pick of the quarter-finals, with both the BBC and ITV showing the final on 14 July.

Radio commentary on every match from the Euros will be available BBC Radio 5 Live.