BBC lands Wayne Rooney and David Moyes for Euro 2024 as ITV signs up Ange Postecoglou

Gary Lineker will lead the BBC's coverage alongside Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand - Shutterstock/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Joe Hart will be part of the BBC’s punditry team for the European Championship.

The former England stars were the headline names announced by the corporation for this summer’s finals in Germany, alongside Brentford manager Thomas Frank and recently departed West Ham United boss David Moyes.

The likes of Rio Ferdinand and Cesc Fabregas will also be back in the BBC punditry chair for another major tournament alongside regulars Alan Shearer – who will resume co-commentary duties for England matches – and Micah Richards.

ITV unveiled its own list of pundits on Wednesday, which features Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Graeme Souness and Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu – who elected to reject the BBC’s approach to work as a pundit this summer in favour of their main rival.

The battle for pundits between the two channels is one of the traditional features of a major tournament.

Announcing its line-up, the BBC said in a statement: “Presenters Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Alex Scott will lead the coverage from the studio in the heart of Berlin with live match commentary from all 10 host cities across Germany.

“On TV commentary duties are Guy Mowbray, Robyn Cowen, Vicki Sparks, Steve Wilson, Steve Bower and Jonathan Pearce. Joining them on co-comms are Jermaine Jenas, Danny Murphy, Martin Keown and James McFadden as well as Alan Shearer, who will be in the commentary box for England’s opener against Serbia on 16 June.

“Ex-England stars Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Hart, Ellen White and Frank Lampard will also join BBC regulars Micah Richards and Ashley Williams in bringing their expertise to the coverage.

“Representing Scotland will be David Moyes, Rachel Corsie and McFadden while two-time Euros winner Cesc Fabregas and Brentford boss Thomas Frank will also join the team in the studio. Reporting on the England camp throughout the tournament will be Kelly Somers, while Eilidh Barbour will be with the Scotland team.”

