Baylor suspends 14 baseball players after alleged hazing incident

A hazing incident last February has led to the suspension of 14 Baylor baseball players. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

The Baylor baseball team suspended 14 players for their role in a hazing incident last February, the university announced on Friday afternoon via KWTX.

While the details of the specific hazing incident were not made available, the university said alcohol and drugs were not involved. Athletic department officials said they were informed about the incident in May and reported it to “appropriate authorities,” per the report.

The players will be suspended for two games each, starting with the season opener next week. Due to the large number of players involved, suspensions will be staggered over three weeks.

“The university takes such matters very seriously,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said, via KWTX. “Our priority is to provide a safe and caring environment for all student-athletes. This type of behavior is not reflective of the mission and vision of Baylor Athletics.”

The Bears finished last season with a 35-19 overall record and fell in the regionals round in Los Angeles. Baylor will kick off its season next Friday with a three-game home series against Nebraska.

“I am very disappointed with this incident,” coach Steve Rodriguez said, via KWTX. “We do not condone such behavior and respect the thorough investigation and decision by the university on the matter and will move forward.”

